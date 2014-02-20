50 Cent Disses Former BFF Eminem By Leaving His Record Label

Getty

50 Cent has been with Eminem’s label from the start, but on Feb. 20 the ‘In Da Club’ rapper announced his shocking decision to part ways with his former mentor. Could there be tension between the two rappers?

Eminem helped 50 Cent skyrocket to success in 2003, when 50 killed the rap game with the release of his six-time platinum debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. But now it looks like that relationship is over! After 11 years of working with Eminem, 50 has decided to jump ship and switch labels, HollywoodLife.com has learned.

50 Cent Leaves Record Label — Rapper Disses Eminem By Leaving Shady Records

The Massacre artist announced on Feb. 20 that he’s ditching Universal Music Group’s Interscope Records and Eminem’s Shady/Aftermath label to go independent.

50 and his G-Unit Records have inked a deal with Caroline, the independent label at Capital Music Group, according to ABC.

Thankfully, it appears 50 Cent, 38, and Eminem, 41, are parting ways peacefully. They both had kind words to say about each other.

“Both myself and Shady Records are grateful to have had the chance to play a part in 50’s career,” Eminem tells the Associated Press. “Shady simply would not be what it is without 50 Cent.”

“I’ve developed a great friendship with 50 over the years, and that’s not going to change,” Eminem adds. “We know 50 will have success in his new situation, and we remain supporters of both him and G-Unit.”

50 Cent Says He’ll Miss Working With Eminem

50 is just as grateful for all the help and mentoring Slim Shady has given him over the years, and he says his career would never have existed without Em.

“I have had great success to date with Shady/Aftermath/Interscope and I’d like to thank Eminem and Dr. Dre for giving me an incredible opportunity,” 50 Cent tells the AP . “I’ve learned so much from them through the years. I am excited to enter this new era where I can carry out my creative vision.”

Even though Em and 50 are on good terms now, there has been tension over the years between 50 and the label. On Jan. 2, 2012, 50 blasted Shady/Aftermath on Twitter.

I have lost all the faith in the team I’m on. I having nothing left to say I will not be promoting my music. — 50cent (@50cent) January 2, 2012

At least now 50 seems happier, and he’s preparing to release his new album Animal Ambition, due out on June 3. So what do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Will 50’s music be better under his new label? Let us know!

— Eric Ray

