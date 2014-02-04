Justin is reportedly raving about his time with Selena — and the fact that he took her V-card away back in 2011. A new report has all the details of their ‘first time’ sleeping together, which took place in Palm Springs.

On-again off-again couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez can’t usually keep their hands off each other when they’re dating — so is that why he feels it’s ok to brag about what they’re doing behind closed doors?

Justin Bieber Took Selena Gomez’s Virginity

“Justin told me, ‘I knew she was in love with me when she gave me her virginity,'” an insider told RadarOnline. “He said it with no embarrassment or shyness whatsoever.”

Selena Gomez Enters Rehab

Justin Strip Club Orgy Video Surfaces

According to the report, the two began sleeping together in the summer of 2011, after they confirmed they were a couple in February at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Selena was 19 at the time, while Justin was 17.

“They flew to Palm Springs for a couple days and had a super private place to stay,” the source added. “The purpose of the trip was 100 percent because Selena finally said ‘yes’ to having sex with him. They agreed because they both said they were in love.”

Justin & Selena’s Sexy Texts Revealed

We know that Justin and Selena do send sexy texts and pics to each other. After Radar released nude pics that allegedly belonged to them, HollywoodLife.com learned that they send those sort of pics to each other all the time.

“He always sends sh-t about his d–k and f–king her and other stuff,” a source close to the couple told us exclusively.

So, it’s no secret that they’re a sexual couple — but is he really talking about taking her V-card? Are you shocked that he’s doing that? Let us know, HollywoodLifers!

— Emily Longeretta

More Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez News: