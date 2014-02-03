Miley Cyrus Admits She Lost $100K Liam Hemsworth Engagement Ring

Uh oh! It looks like Miley might have to pop open her bathtub drain to retrieve her $100,000 engagement ring from Liam. The singer shockingly revealed in a new interview that she last saw the stunning sparkler in the shower!

Miley Cyrus took one expensive shower! The singer says she lost the engagement ring her ex-fiance, Liam Hemsworth, gave her but she believes it’s somewhere in her shower, HollywoodLife.com has learned. We hope she’s kidding!

Miley Cyrus’ Engagement Ring — Singer Admits She Lost Liam Hemsworth’s Ring

The 21-year-old artist loves shocking the world and she surprised her fans once again in a new interview with the UK’s Love magazine. When Miley was questioned about the whereabouts of the ring Liam, 24, had given her, the answer she gave was, well, shocking!

“Don’t know, think it’s in the shower,” Miley flippantly revealed to the publication.

What!? Just because Miley and Liam’s relationship went down the drain doesn’t mean her gorgeous ring should face the same fate. We hope she finds it soon!

Thankfully, the missing ring is not an indication that Miley is attempting to rid Liam from her life completely. No, Miley revealed that their relationship is great and that they continue to communicate.

“We still talk and communicate,” Miley told Love. “I was with him since I was 16 and nothing’s ever going to make that go away. I’ve known this guy all that time and if it doesn’t work out I can still smile and love him and he can love me and that’s great, that’s the way to be.”

How sweet! We’re so glad to hear that Liam and Miley have found a way to become friends after everything they’ve been through.

“Life is too short,” Miley added. “If you get called one day and, God forbid, that person isn’t here, then the last thing you want to know that you had your ego in front of you. If you love someone, tell them you do, if you want to be friends with someone, be friends with them.”

Miley is so much more mature than she gets credit for! What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Are you shocked that Miley lost her engagement ring from Liam? Let us know!

