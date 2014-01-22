Roy Garber’s Funeral Guest Book: ‘Shipping Wars’ Fans Remember Him

Courtesy of A&E

Fans of ‘Shipping Wars’ received devastating news when the show’s star Roy Garber died of a heart attack at the young age of 49 on Jan. 17. Now, fans from all over the world are remembering the beloved star with sweet, emotional messages on his funeral guest book.

Roy Garber of the A&E hit Shipping Wars died of a heart attack on Jan. 17, leaving behind a son named Travis, a beloved longtime girlfriend, a cat named Muffy, and millions of mourning fans. Those fans have taken to Roy’s online funeral guest book to remember the star, leaving hundreds of powerfully emotional messages that prove how fiercely Roy was loved.

‘Shipping Wars’ Fans Remember Roy Garber

So sweet. Roy’s family has allowed fans worldwide to post messages about the dearly departed star on Legacy.com, and we cried all over our keyboards reading them!

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Roy Garber. We got to know him through his work on Shipping Wars and loved him. You will be missed,” wrote Kirt and Tina Nichols of Swanton, Vermont.

“Rest in peace Royota,” added Jon M. from Vancouver, Canada. “Loved watching you on Shipping Wars and will miss your humour. Keep the loads being shipped with your perfection up there. Perfect just like you. Over.”

Tammy White of Roseville, Calif. left a very emotional message, noting that she was confident that Roy had gone to a better place.

“Roy, you will be missed,” she said. “Even though we never met you in person, you were a weekly welcomed guest in our home. Your quick wittiness, and enjoyable sarcasm brought great enjoyment to us. We found your love for your travel companion muffy to be endearing & a peak thru your rough exterior- we are deeply saddened that you will no longer be our weekly guest. We are confident that Heaven welcomed you with open arms.”

Many mourners mentioned Roy’s beloved cat Muffy, a creature that the typically gruff Roy loved with all his heart.

“My heart is heavy,” wrote Sue Hamlin of Stormville, New York. “RIP Roy. You will be greatly missed! My sincere condolences to Travis, your mom, your girlfriend, the staff at Shipping Wars and Uship, and to Muffy. You were a straight forward, no nonsense, and told it like it is type of guy. You were gruff yet you had such a soft spot for Muffy, which is highly admirable. You were taken away way too soon. Your family and Muffy are in my thoughts and prayers. You will be greatly missed.”

“To the family and friends of Roy: I am so sorry for your huge loss,” added Tracey Davidson of Lincoln, Nebraska. “He was my favorite member of the show and I really respected his honesty and work ethic. The world just isn’t going to be the same. Muffy is always welcome in my home if she needs one. RIP Roy.”

HollywoodLife sends thoughts and prayers to Roy’s loved ones during this difficult time.

— Shannon Miller

