Alexandra stripped down on the Jan. 19 episode of HBO’s ‘True Detective’ and it was incredibly steamy! She takes off all her clothes and then straddles her co-star, Woody Harrelson!

Alexandra Daddario bares all in her latest role on HBO’s True Detective. The 27-year-old had to get totally naked for the second episode and even though she was nervous, she looked great! Her character, Lisa Tragnetti, has an affair Detective Hart, played by Woody Harrelson, and in this scene she handcuffs him and takes off all of her clothes.



Alexandra Daddario ‘True Detective’ — Actress Strips Down

The show, which stars Matthew McConaughey, is HBO’s highest rated show since Boardwalk Empire. The actress, who had a reoccurring role last season, shocked everyone with her much more intense role this season.

Even though it looked like it was easy for Alexandra to get naked, she recently admitted in a recent interview that it was tough.

Alexandra Talks About Filming Nude Scene For ‘True Detective’

Alexandra admitted that her role in True Detective was “challenging” and that getting naked was not an easy decision.

“I think one thing about this role for me was that it was a huge challenge for me, and I saw it as a good challenge. I saw it as an interesting challenge,”Alexandra told MTV. “I really wanted to be part of the show, and I understood why the nudity and all of that was required of the character…. The character is really different from anything that I’ve done before. The nudity was just part of that.”

— Chloe Melas

