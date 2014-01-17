Kendall Jenner: Did She Get A Nose Job? Experts Say Yes

SplashNews, Getty

Oh nose! Did Kendall Jenner have a nose job? A Jan. 17 report says yes, so we asked multiple plastic surgeons to weight in so we could get to the bottom of this rhino-rumor!

Kendall Jenner is only 18 years old and stunningly beautiful. The model has recently come under fire for allegedly plumping her lips, and on Jan. 17, a new RadarOnline report claimed that she’s had a nose job. We spoke with five experts to see what they had to say — see their analysis below!

Kendall Jenner: Nose Job Evidence — Did She Get Plastic Surgery?

Dr. Douglas Taranow, Board Certified NYC Plastic Surgeon tells us: “While Ms. Jenner’s facial photos do differ in appearance with her nasal tip more refined or narrower and the mid portion or bridge also appears thinner, I do not believe a Rhinoplasty procedure was performed. The short elapsed time (six weeks) between photos does not allow for adequate healing. The cosmetic appearance may be caused by proper lighting and cosmetic/makeup application.”

Dr. William Bruno, a board certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY:

“It appears that she had a rhinoplasty as her nasal tip appears more refined and slightly elevated. The mid portion of her nose looks to be in better proportion with the width of her nose and her nostrils have an improved contour as well.”



Dr. David Cangello, M.D., Director Of Plastic Surgery at JUVA Skin, Laser and Plastic Surgery Center and board certified plastic surgeon tells us: “The photo does make her nose appear as though the bridge is a bit narrower, and perhaps the tip is a bit narrower as well (been refined). In addition, the dorsal aesthetic lines look slightly more refined in the Jan. 9 pic. These things are all changes made with rhinoplasty surgery. However, it is difficult to say for certain that she had the procedure because of the different lighting and slightly different angle of the photos.”

Dr. James C. Marotta, a dual board certified facial plastic surgeon who specializes in facial plastic surgery, agrees: “Her nose looks thinner and the tip seems to be slightly more rotated in the picture on the left. Which could mean she had rhinoplasty and a nice result.”

Dr. Barry M. Weintraub, NYC-based board certified cosmetic plastic surgeon, agrees and tells us exclusively: “It appears that Kendall Jenner might have had a rhinoplasty. In the “after” photo, her nose appears to have been made slimmer and more elegant, yet remaining natural-looking and in proportion with her face. In regards to the timeline, it is entirely possible for my patients to have a rhinoplasty and appear in public even a week later without signs of the surgery, depending on the changes made, because I perform my rhinoplasties with care, precision, and without too much trauma to the nose, so a patient can experience a very quick recovery.”

Another Expert Says Kendall Did Not Have Work Done

However, not everyone agrees with the possibility that Kendall had work done.

Edward Farrior, MD, FACS, and President of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, says: “In my professional opinion, Kendall Jenner absolutely did not undergo rhinoplasty. It appears she has an excellent makeup artist, keeping her cosmetics on trend and glamorous. Her nose is well shadowed with superb makeup — it looks narrower but all natural.”

None of the doctors have treated Kendall and agree that because of the different angle and lighting of photos, it’s hard to accurately determine if she had a nose job.

A source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the nose job report “is a LIE and is a complete fabrication!”

What do you think, HollywoodLifers?

— Dory Larrabee, Reporting by Emily Longeretta

