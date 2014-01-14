Ciara Pregnant: Baby Will Be Future’s Fourth, All With Different Women

Splashnews/Courtesy of Twitter

We’re so happy for Ciara, the glowing mom-to-be who finally confirmed her pregnancy Jan. 14 — but there are a few other women in Future’s life we’re also thinking about.

The next time you think your family tree is complicated, try drawing one for Ciara and Future‘s current bun in the oven. While the “Goodies” singer appears over the moon about her impending arrival, we feel it’s important to point out that this isn’t going to be Future’s first child. In fact, he already has three children — with three different women!

Future’s Family: Meet The Three Mothers Of His Children

At just 30 years old, Nayvadius Cash — more commonly known by his rap name, Future — has already been a very busy man. On record, the rapper has fathered three different babies with three different women, not including the baby he’s currently expecting with Ciara.

Future’s first child — a son, now 11 years old — was mothered by model Jessica Smith, who recently demanded more child support from the rapper.

Future has also reportedly fathered children with women named Brittni Mealy and India J.

Several years ago, following speculation that Future had actually fathered five different children with five different women, the rapper went on Atlanta radio station Streetz 94.5 to clear the air.

“Everybody thinks I got five baby mamas,” he complained. “[I have] three. … I have three kids. My son, he’s eleven. My little girl, she’s four. I have a one-year-old. My boy Prince.”

Ciara Makes Nice With The Mother Of Future’s Children

We really have to hand it to Ciara. Most women would have a difficult time having a baby with a man who already has three children from three different women, but the singer is actually handling the complicated terrain with grace.

In fact, pictures on Instagram reveal that Ciara has actually reached out to — and met up with — several of the women who have children with Future. She’s really making an effort to have everyone get along!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Future is going to be a good father to Ciara’s baby? Drop a comment with your thoughts below!

— Shannon Miller

