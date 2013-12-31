Kevin Lanflisi: 5 Things To Know About Aaron Rodgers’ Alleged Lover

Courtesy of Instagram/Getty

Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers helped take his team to the NFL playoffs, it’s his off-field activities that are currently garnering headlines. Here are five things to know about Aaron’s rumored boyfriend, Kevin Lanflisi.

When news broke on Dec. 31 that Aaron Rodgers‘ one-time roommate and assistant Kevin Lanflisi might actually be his former lover, fans were shocked. According to FameDriven.com, the two men have been hiding a relationship for years!

Five Things To Know About Kevin Lanflisi

1. He’s been snapped wearing Aaron’s Super Bowl MVP ring. That’s a pretty big deal.

2. Kevin has attended numerous important sporting events, award ceremonies, and parties with his famous pal. He even acted as Aaron’s plus-one for the ESPY’s in July of 2013. “I kind of judge how [famous] people are based on how they are to people like Kevin,” Aaron told Milwaukee magazine back in 2012. “Kevin, he’s not a famous person. I want to see if they give Kevin the time of day, or if they big-time him.”

3. Supposedly, Kevin and Aaron had a “falling out” after they had agreed to join a group of NFL players prepping to come out as gay over the summer. Then, Aaron backed out. Since then, a number of thinly veiled tweets have alluded to a broken relationship between the two — and Kevin deleted the (many) tweets that contained photos of Aaron.

4. Kevin has written and performed gospel poetry on YouTube in the past. In “Let It Shine” he says — “Sons and Daughters sink deeper into depression/Harboring bitterness from unanswered questions/While all the while we with truth engage in debate over spiritual don’ts and dos/Paralleling the sweet love of Jesus to an insignificant fruit” — heavily insinuating a battle with faith and religion.

5. In an interview with The Sporting News from 2008, Aaron was asked if he lived with anybody. “I’ve got a roommate, a guy I met in town,” he says. “He works for the Packers now as an athletic trainer, but he was interning when I met him and we just hit it off. He’s been great for me as far as great conversations outside of football. Our friendship goes a lot deeper than what we do.” Since the supposed breakup of 2013, Kevin has been living in California.

