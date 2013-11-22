Ouch! Don’t expect a Kanye and Bruno collaboration any time soon. The outspoken rapper publicly dissed the ‘Locked Out of Heaven’ singer for selling out and stealing all the ‘motherf***ing awards’ at the 2013 MTV VMAs.

Kanye West‘s love-hate relationship with the MTV Video Music Awards took over during his Brooklyn, NY show on Nov. 20. Ye dissed the awards show in a 10-minute hate-filled rant — and directed most of his anger at fellow artist Bruno Mars, 28. Read on to find out more and to watch Kanye’s latest rant.

Kanye West Disses Bruno Mars & The MTV VMAs During Concert — Watch

[hl_youtube src=”http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABYryBGTaCE” link=”http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABYryBGTaCE” text=”Kanye West Rants About Bruno Mars & VMAs”]

Has Kanye finally made his peace with the VMAs? Not quite. Ye gave fans more than just his “genius” music at his Brooklyn show. He treated them to a lengthy rant about his latest beef with the award show, totally focusing on dissing Bruno!

Yeezy revealed that he had a great time at the 2013 VMAs — until the “Grenade” singer took the stage more than once.

“Bruno Mars won all the motherf**king awards and sh*t!” Kanye told the crowd.

Kanye called Bruno overrated, and accused MTV of “overusing” specific artists to sell their products, which he refuses to do.

Kanye West: MTV Should Have More Respect For Me

Kanye also challenged Bruno’s work ethic, telling the sold-out crowd that he personally worked “work hard as f**k” and when the “streets finally respect you,” so should giant networks.

Yeezy went on to call Bruno the “prettiest motherf***er out,” and insinuated that his star power won’t last much longer. Yikes!

We love how outspoken Kanye is, but what do you think, HollywoodLifers? Did the rapper take it too far this time? Are you on team Bruno or team Kanye? Let us know!

— Danielle Noriega

