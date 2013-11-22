Beyonce’s Long, Platinum Blonde Hair — Are You A Fan? Vote

Beyonce can do no wrong! Queen Bey has proven that she can literally get away with any and every look out there! She rocked her latest ‘do while shooting a music video in NYC on Nov. 19 and she reminded us just how diverse her beauty look can be.

Beyonce Knowles, 32, is looking rather ravishing in her newly bleached blonde hair — let’s not forget to mention her new length! Find out more details on the fierce singer’s latest look below!

Beyonce’s Long, Blonde Hair In Music Video — Love Or Loathe Bey’s New Blonde Tresses?

We were stunned to see Beyonce rocking longer, curly, hair for her new video. Her pixie cut, that she got back in August, was all the rage and seemed to be a hair-spiration for other celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Pam Anderson, and even Kristin Chenoweth!



The leading lady dominated the pixie cut but is now totally owning her longer, blonder hair. It’s clearly a result of hair extensions but we are loving the look! With her curly mane, it’s no wonder why Beyonce is known as the fiercest beauty out there!

Her platinum blonde hair goes against the “darker hair for winter” trend we are so used to seeing, but as we all know, this lady makes her own rules — I mean, she isn’t called Queen Bey for nothing! She truly runs the world.

Get Her Fierce Red Lips

Beyonce is sporting a deep, dark, red lip that is perfectly paired with her oxblood Burberry trench coat. If you’re loving this lip look, then we’ve got the perfect product for you to try!

L’Oreal Infallible Le Rouge Lipstick in Resilient Raisin is perfect for that bold, lip that will have you feeling like a true Queen! The luscious lipstick offers up to 10 hours of bold color and shine, along with keeping your lips moist with hydrating Vitamin E.

Tell us what you think HollywoodLifers — do you totally LOVE or LOATHE Beyonce’s latest ‘do? Share your thoughts in the comments and vote!

— Stacy Cabello

More Beyonce News: