Ricky Gervais Slams Hunter Melissa Bachman With Derogatory Term

The Internet exploded with outrage last week when TV hunter Melissa Bachman proudly posed with a lion she killed while hunting in South Africa. Comedian Ricky Gervais was livid, and posted a series of tweets that included a very derogatory term directed at Melissa.

Ricky Gervais, 52, proved during the Golden Globes that every celeb is fair “game” when it comes to being the butt of jokes. But one creature that isn’t meant to be game is the African lion, and Ricky shared his less-than-PC feelings on Deadly Passion host Melissa Bachman via an angry tirade on Twitter. NSFW language ahead!

Ricky Gervais: The Not-So-Subtle Diss

Melissa, who hosts the big-game-friendly Deadly Passion program on the Pursuit Channel, attracted international attention when she tweeted a picture of herself smiling over a giant dead lion, with the caption “An incredible day hunting in South Africa! Stalked inside 60-yards on this beautiful male lion…what a hunt!”

Ricky then attracted even more attention to the controversial photo when he responded, “Spot the typo.” (Hint: “Hunt” rhymes with a much different, much dirtier word.)

An incredible day hunting in South Africa! Stalked inside 60-yards on this beautiful male lion…what a hunt! pic.twitter.com/CGdDoRGTF2 — Melissa Bachman (@MelissaBachman) November 1, 2013

Ricky Gervais: “Animals are not here for us to do as we please with.”

Ricky has thrown a lot of shade over the years, and while referring to a woman as the C-Word is a major no-no, we can’t argue with the sentiment behind the impassioned tweets that followed. African lions may not be endangered, but they are still exotic, majestic creatures — and removing a male lion from his pack can cause some major pride damage. Anyone who has seen The Lion King can testify to that.

Ricky followed up on his poorly-advised tweet with some much more appropriately worded arguments against big-game hunting, and we say good for him for sticking up for those who have no voice:

Animals are not here for us to do as we please with. We are not their superiors, we are their equals. We are their family. Be kind to them. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 17, 2013

There’s a big difference between the natural need for a species to kill and eat prey & just shooting an animal simply as a ghastly trophy. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 18, 2013

Would you shoot this beautiful creature for no reason other than it gave you a sick thrill? pic.twitter.com/72CFiSPEzc — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 18, 2013

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Did Ricky go too far, or was he in the right?

