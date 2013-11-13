Jack Schlossberg Looks Just Like His Handsome Uncle John F. Kennedy Jr.

The Kennedy family may have a curse, but it definitely doesn’t have bad genes! When photos of the handsome Jack surfaced after a Nov. 12 ceremony, we couldn’t believe his identical resemblance to his late uncle, John F. Kennedy, Jr.

None of the Kennedy men could ever take a bad picture — and this is especially true of Caroline Kennedy‘s son, Jack Schlossberg. The 20-year-old Yale University student is sure to break a few hearts with the same hair, cheekbones, lips and eyes as his uncle. Do you think Jack is just as handsome as JFK Jr., HollywoodLifers?

Caroline, JFK Jr.’s sister and JFK’s daughter, was sworn in as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan at the State Department.

However, JFK’s grandson, who was present for the ceremony, stole the show — and everyone’s heart.

[hl_youtube src=”http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c14vTmVUChg” link=”http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c14vTmVUChg” text=”Caroline Kennedy Sworn In As U.S. Ambassador To Japan”]

Jack, a heartthrob of America’s royal family, looks just like his handsome uncle, JFK Jr., who sadly passed away in 1999 in a plane crash. Even though Jack (whose real first name is John) was just six when his uncle died, he shares the same full head of hair, chiseled features, eyes and eyebrows and close-mouthed grin that JFK Jr. was famous for.

Jack Schlossberg: Twitter Reacts To His Handsome Looks

Twitter reacted to Jack’s good looks, commenting on the facial similarities he has to his family members:

New plan! Can my husband just be Jack Schlossberg #hottieintheroom — A London Girl (@LondonLoubies) November 13, 2013

Well, hello handsome: JFK’s grandson John ‘Jack’ Schlossberg has the Kennedy’s good looking genes http://t.co/T4h0hgFNAe — melissa myers (@MelissaAMyers) November 13, 2013

When did Caroline Kennedy’s son become such a 10 pic.twitter.com/fXwNLDsuLO — Democrat Girl (@democrat_girl) November 12, 2013

Can us ladies all take a moment to admire the looks and intelligence of John Schlossberg.. — Sarah Neumann (@SarahGNeumann) November 12, 2013

