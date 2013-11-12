Dakota Johnson — First Look At Her Anastasia Steele Hair For ’50 Shades’

SplashNews

She’s gone to the dark side! Dakota was spotted with brown hair on Nov. 11 while shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles. Do you love her ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ makeover? Vote below!

Dakota Johnson, 24, teased us by growing out her dark roots in late October and now the star, who will play Anastasia Steele in the movie adaptation of Fifty Shades Of Grey, has gone totally into character! Are you loving her new hair hue? Tell us!

Dakota Johnson Dyes Hair Brown — New Color For ‘Fifty Shades’

Nov. 11 was our first look at Dakota’s new, dark hair. She dyed her hair brown to channel the character in the upcoming sexual thriller. Dakota was rocking light blonde locks in September 2013 when she was cast in the role, so filming must be imminent!

Jamie Dornan Cast As Christian Grey

After Charlie Hunnam, who was first cast as Christian dropped out, Jamie Dornan was re-cast in the role. The super sexy Irish actor and model has appeared in ad campaigns for Calvin Klein, Christian Dior and Armani.

Dakota had a big part in casting Jamie for the sexy role. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “Dakota was in constant contact with producers and the studio and was very willing to help out in any way. She was extremely hands on, no pun intended. Dakota had a pretty amazing read with Jamie.”

We can’t wait to see them bring these characters to life!

Do you love Dakota’s Fifty Shades makeover, HollywoodLifers? Tell us!

— Dory Larrabee

More Dakota Johnson News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.