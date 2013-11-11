Why Miley Cyrus Wore A Biggie/Tupac Dress To The EMAs

The songstress made one heck of a fashion statement at the EMAs, and we know exactly why she selected this ensemble for the big show!

The 20-year-old can’t stop — and won’t stop! Miley Cyrus arrived at MTV’s European Music Awards in Amsterdam on Nov. 10, where the star wore a NY Vintage dress that depicted both Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls — but why did the star don a dress that featured the late rappers?

Miley Cyrus’ Biggie/Tupac Dress At The EMAs:

“She really started listening to them during the time she was hanging out and recording with Snoop, and she thought it would give her some cred,” a source exclusively tells HollywoodLife. “She has been in the rap world and trying to rap herself, and they are the best, and that is who she wants to be recognized with.”

Miley’s dress featured a plunging neckline and virtually no back, leaving VERY little to the imagination — but this star is no stranger to flaunting her figure in scantily clad looks! While the sexy ensemble showed off a lot of skin, it also sent a powerful message as it read, “Stop the Violence.”

The star finished off the ensemble with a slew of gold necklaces and a black-and-white, checkered pair of over-the-knee Tom Ford boots.

Miley Cyrus’ EMAs Performance Outfits:

While Miley’s dress certainly made quite a statement, it wasn’t the only look she showed off at the show! She managed to fit in a frock swap, slipping out of the scantily clad number and into a silver metallic dress for her “We Can’t Stop” performance.

Later in the evening, she changed yet again, leaving her metallic dress behind and instead suiting up in a racy white bodysuit while she belted out an emotional rendition of “Wrecking Ball.”

Whether you love it or hate it, there’s no denying the fact that Miley’s red carpet dress sent a strong message — and now we know why!

What do you think? Was Miley’s dress stylish or do you think it’s a fashion flop? VOTE.

Ava Hill, Reporting By Russ Weakland

