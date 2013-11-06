John Edwards Moves On With Young Single Mom Danielle King

Landov/Courtesy of Linkedin

Disgraced former senator and two-time presidential candidate John Edwards isn’t exactly a hero in the public eye, but we’re happy to hear that he’s moved on from his former mistress Rielle Hunter. John has been spotted with a 35-year-old single mom named Danielle King, and apparently he’s already quite smitten!

The world was disgusted when Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards cheated on his doting, cancer-stricken wife Elizabeth prior to the 2008 election, then subsequently less shocked when that move ruined his political career. Now, five years after the birth of his child with Rielle Hunter — and three after Elizabeth’s tragic death — John, 60, has moved on with a more suitable candidate.

John Edwards & Danielle King: Bonding Over Their Kids

Of course, John wasn’t happy when Rielle, 49, wrote a tell-all book about their headline-spawning affair. So even though the two have a child together, John has chosen to move on with 35-year-old Danielle King, who has a son of her own. Sources close to the pair told the UK’s Daily Mail that Danielle, who has been with John for the better part of a year, watches the kids when John goes out of town, and that John’s 13-year-old son Jack chose Danielle as the topic of a school essay!

Rielle Hunter’s Apology Tour

As happy as we are for John and Danielle, we’re also happy to see that Rielle is repenting for putting John’s private life in the public eye. She posted a giant apology note on The Huffington Post last month, titled “I, Rielle Hunter, Apologize.” She wrote, “Instead of apologizing when I should have, I went on to hurt more people by writing a book… I truly did not realize at that time how damaged I was and because of that, when I wrote my book I made more mistakes, ones I feel horrible about.”

Hopefully in time, Rielle will move on, too. What do you think, HollywoodLifers?

— HL Staff

