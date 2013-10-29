Nicole Kidman Reveals The Real Reason She & Tom Cruise Divorced

Getty, Courtesy of Vanity Fair

It was no secret that Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were the Brad and Angelina of the ’90s. When they split in 2001, it completely shocked the world — and now Nicole has revealed the reason behind the divorce.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married for 11 years, and were one of Hollywood’s most glamorous couples. In a new interview, Nicole, 46, revealed what brought them so close, made them “deeply romantic” and ultimately what led her to Keith Urban, her “great love.”

Nicole Kidman: ‘I Was A Child’ When I Married Tom Cruise

“I was so young,” Nicole told Vanity Fair about the time she married Tom. It was 1990 and she was only 23 years old! She and Tom, 28 at the time, then decided to adopt two children — a daughter in ’92 and a son in ’94! That’s definitely a lot for such a young woman!

“You know, with no disrespect to what I had with Tom, I’ve met my great love now,” she told the mag about her husband, Keith, whom she married in 2006. “And I really did not know if that was going to happen. I wanted it, but I didn’t want it for a while, because I didn’t want to jump from one relationship to another. I had a lot of time alone, which was really, really good, because I was a child, really, when I got married. And I needed to grow up.”

Nicole Compares Marriage To Tom To Brad & Angelina’s Relationship

Nicole referred to the life she lived with Tom as a “bubble,” because of their huge fame as a couple.

“There is something about that sort of existence that, if you really focus on each other and you’re in that bubble, it’s very intoxicating, because it’s just the two of you,” she told Vanity Fair. “And there is only one other person that’s going through it. So it brings you very close, and it’s deeply romantic. I’m sure Brad [Pitt] and Angelina [Jolie] have that — because there’s nobody else that understands it except that person who’s sleeping right next to you.”

— Emily Longeretta

