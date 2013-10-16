‘Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson Argues With Wife About Business

Courtesy of Twitter

‘Duck Dynasty’ stars Willie and Korie opened up about their 22-year-old marriage — and spilled some crazy details! Read on to find out more about the fights they have that you definitely won’t see on their hit show.

Willie Roberton, 41, and wife Korie Robertson, 40, are known to be all-smiles. The couple’s been called the “Romeo and Juliet of the South” on the show. But when the cameras are off, anything can happen — including business-related arguments and a prank that Willie once played on Korie, leaving her scared and naked!

Willie Robertson Wants Korie Robertson To Stay Out Of His Business

Business and finances are no joking matter, even to the most affectionate couple on Duck Dynasty! The couple wed when Willie was 19 and Korie was 18, and they fought over major money issues at the time.

“When we didn’t have money, we fought over whether he could buy a pack of baseball cards or I could buy a magazine,” Korie told US Weekly.

But as the saying goes, “More money, more problems.” Now, Willie’s growing Duck Commander business causes arguments with his wife.

Korie often voices her opinion, making suggestions about family ventures — but Willie doesn’t want to listen to any of it! Instead, he’d prefer that she stay out of any Duck Commander-related business. Korie has since learned to take a backseat, opting to kiss her husband when he comes home — rather than ask work-related questions.

It seems a little unfair that she doesn’t have a say, since she is the office manager!

Korie Robertson Puts Up With Willie Robertson’s Cruel Pranks

Willie’s not just a master huntsman — he’s also a serial prankster! And sadly for Korie, she’s the target of practically all his pranks.

“He loves to scare me and I hate it,” she admitted to US Weekly.

However, Korie said she just laughs off Willie’s outrageous tricks. She told the mag about Willie’s craziest prank — that left her shivering in the buff!

The Duck Commander once put a snake in the shower while she was still in there, and the slimy creature made her scream!

Looks like Willie gets away with a lot!

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think that Willie and Korie only play nice when the cameras are around? Let us know!

— Danielle Noriega

