Liam Hemsworth: Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’ Video Was Super ‘Hot’

Many have wondered what Miley’s ex thought about seeing her in all her ball-swinging glory during the emotionally charged ‘Wrecking Ball’ video. Well, HollywoodLife.com has found out Liam’s reaction EXCLUSIVELY, and it may surprise you!

Miley Cyrus has made some amazing impressions in the year 2013 with her outfits, her performances and of course, her music videos. But while pushing the envelope she lost Liam Hemsworth along the way — was it her naked ride on a wrecking ball that finally did them in?

Liam Hemsworth: Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’ Video Is Super ‘Hot’

Apparently not!

Liam has moved on with his relationship, but he can still appreciate what he once had as a source close to the actor EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “He has seen the [“Wrecking Ball”] video and thought it was pretty hot because he finds Miley attractive. But it isn’t anything that will make him return to her, that ship has sailed.”

You’d think that Miley’s exhibitionist free spirit would have been one of the main factors in their breakup, but it seems that Liam at least has a thick skin about that stuff.

It’s also good to see that Liam isn’t using this post-breakup period to bash Miley and her work. They might not get back together but at least there’s still respect.

Miley Cyrus Drops ‘Wrecking Ball’ Director’s Cut

Miley Cyrus ’ racy new video for “Wrecking Ball,” off her fourth studio album, Bangerz, hit 19.3 million views in a record 24 hours. The former Disney star, after learning the success of the video, asked fans to hit the 150 million mark, promising the director’s cut video in return. She tweeted, “Directors cut of Wrecking Ball coming when this hits 150 million!” followed by a link to the video.

She got her wish on Sept. 24, and we got the amazing, even sexier, video!

So HollywoodLifers, What are your thoughts of the video? Sound off below!

