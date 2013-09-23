SplashNews

Rob isn’t wasting anymore time being single, a shocking report claims that Rob went to a birthday party for a good friend on Sept. 21 and he was all over a girl who he was overheard calling his ‘girlfriend.’ HollywoodLifers, do you believe it?

Is Robert Pattinson in a relationship? The 27-year-old actor was reportedly partying at producer Allan Loeb‘s house and was reportedly seen stealing kisses with a brunette, who had a “girl next door” look to her. Could he finally be over Kristen Stewart?

Does Robert Pattinson Have A Girlfriend?

Rob is reportedly off the market! Rob was spotted at the 25th birthday party for his pal, Shoshana Bush, and according to RadarOnline.com, he showed up around midnight with mystery bruntette and they cuddled all night!

“They were cute together,” the source says. “At one point, he was talking to someone and she wandered over and grabbed his hand and pulled him to over to near the pool. Their hands were all over each other!”

The insider continued to rave about how happy they seemed together: “She’s really sweet and girl next door vibe. Rob is actually really nice and humble. They’re a perfect match!”

This comes right on the heels of Kristen reportedly turning things back on with Rupert Sanders.

Rob Partying Nonstop With Girls

But this only strange thing is, Rob has been spotted out quite a bit with various women. He was reportedly spotted at a bar called No Vacancy, and a Twitter user named @bellalaaa claims she saw him partying there.

It was the second time in less than a week that he was there, HollywoodLife.com spoke to an eyewitness who saw him at the bar on Sept. 17, but this time with a group of male buddies.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob has a new girlfriend?

— Chloe Melas

