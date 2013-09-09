Carrie Underwood Vs. Faith Hill: Who Rocks ‘Sunday Night Football’ Better?

Courtesy of NBC (2)

If you asked the average die-hard football fan, “Who sings the Sunday Night Football theme song on NBC?” they’d probably say something like, “It has a theme song?” Fortunately, I’m not a “die-hard” fan, so I care very much that Carrie Underwood‘s theme song premiered Sept. 9, taking the place of long-standing country queen Faith Hill. But the question is: Whose theme song is better?

Carrie Underwood Vs. Faith Hill: Whose Performance Is Better?

At face value, both theme songs — and accompanied videos — seem pretty equal. They’re both 1 minute and 47 seconds of America-loving, NBC-promoting, blond hair-celebrating joy. But there are a few subtle differences between the two that should allow us to crown a winner.

For starters, Carrie’s performance seems a little more sexed up. Yes, Faith sports a short skirt during her number, but it’s no match for Carrie’s short shorts. And along with the wardrobe alteration, Carrie’s rendition of the song feels more pop-influenced than Faith’s, which is actually pretty true to their individual careers. (Let’s not forget that Carrie got her musical break in Hollywood, not Nashville, via American Idol.)

Our Winner: Faith Hill

In my opinion — and please ignore the fact that I already said I’m not a football fan — Faith’s performance comes across as more genuine. I feel like her performance is more of a salute to the players, and the NFL in general, while Carrie’s is more of a salute to… well… Carrie.

Ultimately, it really doesn’t matter who had the better performance. They’re both being paid ridiculous amounts of money to sing a song that many football fans would skip through, if given the choice. But here at HollywoodLife.com, we care.

HollywoodLifers, which performance do you prefer? Watch them both below, then vote and drop a comment!

