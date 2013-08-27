‘Pretty Little Liars’ Finale Recap: ‘A’ Is Finally Revealed In Ravenswood

Courtesy of ABC Family

Is Alison alive? And who is ‘A’? Believe it or not, BOTH questions were answered on the summer finale!

I’d like to begin by asking forgiveness for any typos in this recap, as the Aug. 27 summer finale of Pretty Little Liars completely blew my mind, reducing me to a puddle of the man I was before the hour began. I’d also like to tell you to stop reading if you don’t want the game-changing ending spoiled for you.

OK, It’s Spoiler Time!

Not only is Alison (Sasha Pieterse) alive — like, definitely confirmed this time — but Ezra (Ian Harding) is “A”! I guess we should have predicted all along that the statutory rapist would have a thing for committing other crimes, but he was just so damn charming. He fooled us all.

The truth was eventually revealed by that creepy kook Mrs. Grunwald, whom the girls ran into during their journey to Ravenswood. It turns out she has the gift of “insight,” and Alison came to her years ago out of fear that a man was after her. We now know that man, formerly known as “board shorts,” to be none other than Mr. Ezra [Middle Name] Fitz.

Grunwald actually came to Rosewood the night Alison was “killed,” and was the mysterious figure who pulled Ali out of the ground. She drove her to the hospital, but by the time she found help, Alison had disappeared.

So she’s alive… somewhere.

Now Let’s Back Up & Talk About The Episode

The madness began, as always, with a few fun surprise gifts from “A.” First came a four-pack of threatening eight-balls, followed by a creepy Mona (Janel Parrish) doll in a child-sized coffin. “Find Mona before the cops or they’ll think you killed her,” read the text from “A,” which revealed two things: Not only is “A” out of [his] damn mind, but [he’s] also got way too much time on [his] hands. (Never in my life have I seen such elaborate terrorism!)

But all that Mona drama was pushed aside in favor of a different kind of drama, one of the romantic variety. Following her super-disappointing date with Jake (Ryan Guzman) — he got “tired” and couldn’t even finish their movie — Aria (Lucy Hale) bumped into Ezra (!!!) at the coffee shop. And then their faces bumped into each other. And then their mouths. You know, really typical reactions to seeing your teacher in public.

Forgetting that kiss ever happened, Aria and the girls high-tailed it to Ravenswood, where they took in a little magic show. But maybe they should have been a tad more observant, because while they were watching Aria’s ‘disappearing act,’ Emily (Shay Mitchell) was snatched right out from under them! Seriously, sometimes I feel like four Jennas would have more luck finding “A.” Four BLIND Jennas.

‘A’ Is For Action

This is where things got weird. Good weird — but still weird.

The girls eventually found Emily in a sawmill, where “A” and CeCe (Vanessa Ray) had placed the unlucky lesbian in a box. After stopping the saw from cutting her into two half-sized Emilys, Aria went all Xena: Warrior Princess on CeCe, kicking her in the face and knocking her off a ledge.

They chased “A” — or, at least, who they thought was “A” — to Ezra’s lair, where they realized “A” was a grown-ass man who’d been spying on everyone they know and love. This led to them going outside, bumping into Mrs. Grunwald… and the rest, as they say, is history.

HollywoodLifers, what blew your mind more: Finding out Ali is alive, or finding out Ezra is ‘A’? Where will things possibly go from here? Drop a comment with your reactions and theories!

— Andy Swift

Follow @AndySwift

More ‘Pretty Little Liars’:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.