Zayn Malik & Perrie Edwards & More: One Direction’s Hottest Hookups

The boys of One Direction have thousands of girls screaming at them every night, so it’s no surprise that they have a way with the ladies off-stage. Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson — all of them have had a ton of sexy arm candy throughout their young careers. But who do you think is the hottest?

Harry Styles: The Ladies Man Of One Direction

Okay let’s just state the obvious — all of the 1D stars are ladies men, but Harry is the ladies man of the group. Besides dating Taylor Swift (and having such an impact on her that she’s reportedly written five songs about him), Harry has had a few other short flings of note.

He infamously was caught out at a family dinner with Kimberly Stewart on April 25, even though she’s 14 years older than him! The two reportedly had sexy sleepovers together, though One Direction’s world tour seems to have cooled down that fling.

Besides those two big names, Harry has also been linked to British models, Millie Brady and Kara Rose Marshall.

Niall Horan: Not Too Shabby!

Niall isn’t doing too shabby either, though! The blond of the group had been on and off with Irish model Zoe Whelan since March, but the two called it quits on July 6, according to the Mirror. Before that Niall was linked to Amy Green, a 20-year-old college student.



But most recently, Niall has really been making waves after reportedly making out with singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding on Aug. 18. Niall did say that Ellie has a boyfriend, but he also added, “But she’s still out there!” Hmm, what exactly does that mean, Niall?

Liam Payne’s Many Girlfriends

Next on the list: Liam Payne, who might have had as much luck as Harry over the years. Though he officially stepped out with his girlfriend Sophia Smith on Aug. 19, Liam’s had a few other admirers.

The 19-year-old spent two years on and off with Danielle Peazer, and during the couple’s break it was even rumored that he was hooking up with singer Leona Lewis! Addressing the rumors, Leona initially said, “You never know,” before squashing the rumors: “It’s not going there. We’re friends now,” she told Now magazine.

Louis Tomlinson & Zayn Malik: The One-Girl-Guys Of 1D

As the list goes on, we’re moving to the 1D members who are more like one-girl-guys. After breaking up with his longtime girlfriend, Hannah Walker, in 2011, Louis went on a blind date with student Eleanor Calder — which was set up by Harry! The two have been dating ever since.

And then there’s Zayn, the guy who has dated Perrie Edwards since December 2011. After being so devoted and in love, Zayn popped the question and the couple confirmed their engagement when Perrie showed off her bling on the This Is Us red carpet on Aug. 19!

So you’ve got to admit, that is one impressive list. After seeing all the girls who have been linked to the boys of 1D, now it’s your turn to vote — who is the hottest of them all!?

— Andrew Gruttadaro

