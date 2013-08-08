Courtesy Of Instagram

Nicki certainly isn’t shy about her body. The ‘Starships’ singer recently posted a topless pic to Instagram, showing off her killer curves!

Nicki Minaj loves to make a splash! The singer/rapper usually creates a shockwave with her crazy, over-the-top outfits — but this time, Nicki went completely nude to grab her fans’ attention!

Nicki Minaj Goes Completely Nude In Sexy New Selfie

On Aug. 7, a pouting Nicki posted a nude selfie on Instagram that revealed her very voluptuous body. She strategically placed her long locks to make sure she didn’t show all of her goodies, but she left very little to the imagination.

DJ Khaled Publicly Proposes To Nicki Minaj

Nicki’s curves recently snagged the attention of another famous rapper: DJ Khaled. On July 25, Khaled publicly popped the question in a video filmed by MTV News.

“Nicki Minaj, I’m at MTV, I’m going to be honest with you; I love you. I like you, I want you, I want you to be mine,” DJ Khaled said. “We got the same symptoms, we’re both suffering from success [If] you gotta take your time and think about it, I understand, but I know I have to be here today to let you know how serious I am and how serious this is to me.”

Although the DJ seemed to be serious in the clip, the proposal ultimately turned out to be nothing more than a joke.

“I was just having fun with it and just show love,” Khaled later revealed. “Bring some excitement for my fans and connect with the record. I just wanted to tap into the emotion of the record and really spread a message. I was joking with it and having fun. We be so busy making these big hits and I wanted to come with a dope plan to present the next smash single besides just giving it out.”

