Nina Dobrev: Sexier Than Ever On The Cover Of ‘Cosmopolitan’

Courtesy of Cosmopolitan

Nina Dobrev is rocking her best look ever on the September cover of ‘Cosmo’ — look at her five fantastic beauty and fashion looks inside the mag in the gallery attached!

Nina Dobrev is “strong, single and a badass heartbreaker,” according to the cover line on the mag. Sorry, Ian Somerhalder! Nina looks the best she’s ever looked on the magazine cover — with legs for days, voluminous hair and a sexy smokey eye, what’s not to love?

Nina Dobrev On ‘Cosmopolitan’ — Star Is Gorgeous For September Issue

Nina looks amazing in a black and white houndstooth dress and matching pumps. She’s showing off her long legs and sexy cleavage.

Her beauty look is spot on — perfect for a date night! Her hair is in huge, voluminous waves and has tons of body.

She’s rocking a pretty smokey eye, pink lip and bright blush that really makes her cheekbones pop!

Nina posted a behind-the-scenes photo getting ready for the photo shoot back in late May — and we’ve been waiting to see the cover ever since! Of course, it’s just as beautiful as we imagined!

Inside the magazine, Nina looks gorgeous with milk-maid braids, long lashes and gorgeous white nails.

Nina As A Sexy Single

The mag focuses on Nina as a super sexy single after her breakup with her Vampire Diaries co-star Ian in early May.

Well, she is definitely healing well, because she looks totally amazing in this new shoot!

Do you love Nina’s photo shoot for Cosmopolitan, HollywoodLifers?

WATCH: Nina Dobrev On Vampire Diaries Season Finale: Who Elena Should End Up With





— Dory Larrabee

More Nina Dobrev News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.