DJ Khaled Reveals The Real Reason He Proposed To Nicki Minaj

DJ Khaled wants all of his fans to know exactly why he proposed to Nicki with a $500,000 engagement ring on MTV on July 25. His reason is pretty interesting and we want to know what you think!

DJ Khaled shocked everyone when he proposed to Nicki Minaj. But now that Nicki revealed it was a joke, DJ Khaled wants to explain further as to why he pulled such an over-the-top prank.



DJ Khaled Reveals Why He Proposed To Nicki Minaj

In a new interview, DJ Khaled reveals exactly why he told the world that Nicki needed to settle down and become his wife!

“I was just having fun with it and just show love,” he says. “Bring some excitement for my fans and connect with the record. I just wanted to tap into the emotion of the record and really spread a message. I was joking with it and having fun. We be so busy making these big hits and I wanted to come with a dope plan to present the next smash single besides just giving it out.”

As we all now know, DJ Khaled and Nicki collaborated on a new single called “I Wanna Be With You” which is on his upcoming album Suffering From Success. He used lyrics from the song in his proposal and it ended up being the perfect publicity stunt. But there are some fans who felt totally duped!

Nicki Reacts To DJ Khaled’s Proposal

We reported that Nicki gave a recent interview on July 29 with Hot 97, in which she admitted that DJ Khaled’s proposal was one big joke and she was in on it.

Khaled was not serious with that damn proposal. I was shocked just like the rest of the world and I was cracking up laughing with the rest of the world cause Khaled is a master at what he does. It was just another way for him to kinda give the world a glimpse on the feeling of this record. Nobody in my real life took it seriously. Everybody just hit me like, ‘LOL. Yo, Khaled is crazy. Khaled is my brother and Khaled was not serious with that damn proposal, ya’ll. Please let it go. He was kidding. He’s not attracted to me, he doesn’t like me. We’re brother and sister.

LISTEN: Nicki Minaj Interview With Funk Flex

