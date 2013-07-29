Miley Cyrus: Why I Like To Smoke

Instagram

In a revealing new interview, Miley spoke about her controversial love of smoking, and why she prefers it to drinking alcohol.

Miley Cyrus has proven that she is all grown up with her recent “We Can’t Stop” music video, and now she is revealing all about why she likes to smoke instead of drinking. Read on for all the details.

Miley Cyrus — Why She Likes Smoking More Than Drinking

Miley, 20, opened up in new interview about why smoking is preferably over drinking.

“When I smoke, I don’t get that sick feeling I get when I drink, or that anger rising up,” she said to Style Australia. “There’s a reason Bob Marley was like some kind of Rasta Mother Teresa.”

That is an interesting comparison… Considering Miley is only 20 years old, she should not be drinking alcohol anyway, but her preference is clear! While Miley does not say exactly what type of cigarettes she is smoking, one can assume she means ones with weed, as she has very vocal about her fondness for the green stuff in the past.

Is Miley right to be honest, or should she be more discreet about her recreational drug use?

Miley Cyrus’ History Of Smoking Marijuana

The singer has famously said that she thinks “alcohol is way more dangerous than marijuana.”

Plus, when she turned 19-years-old, Miley’s friends gave her a Bob Marley birthday cake, of which she commented, “You know you’re a stoner when your friends make you a Bob Marley cake. You know you smoke way too much f**king weed!”

As a young singer, Miley has a ton of influential fans, so perhaps she should be less vocal about her past times. Rihanna was famously slammed by Girls star Lena Dunham for posting so many pictures of herself smoking hand rolled cigarettes.

What do YOU think HollywoodLifers? Do you think Miley needs to stop talking about smoking weed?

— Eleanore Hutch

