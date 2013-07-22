Kate Middleton: Timeline Of Pregnancy From Conception To Birth

FameFlyNet

It’s been a long wait, but the royal baby is finally coming! Since the Duchess of Cambridge has began labour on July 22, HollywoodLife.com has made a timeline from the moment the announcement was made to the impending birth.

Kate Middleton, 31, and her husband Prince William, 31, are about to welcome their tiny bundle of joy, as Kate officially went into labor on July 22! The last nine months have been a whirlwind for the Duke and Duchess, from the moment Kate was admitted to hospital with severe morning sickness, to when she debuted her bump, and when she entered St. Mary’s hospital to give birth.

Kate Middleton & Prince William Announce They’re Pregnant

Kate and William announced that they were expecting the future heir to the throne on December 3, when Kate was admitted to the hospital with severe morning sickness.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting a baby,” Clarence House tweeted, and the world rejoiced! In an official statement, Kate and William said they were “delighted” with the news.

Kate Middleton Debuts Her Baby Bump

Kate first showed off her bump in March 2013, when she was four months along. She and the Queen attended the 150th anniversary of the Underground, where Kate debuted her bump in teal coat, and she wore an adorable “Baby on Board” badge!

Kate Middleton’s Last Public Appearance

Kate and her blooming baby bump made her last public appearance on June 13, when she attended the naming ceremony of Princess Cruises’ new vessel, the ‘Royal Princess,’ in South Hampton, England.

Kate smashed a bottle of champagne on the side of the boat, and it was the perfect way for her to bow out of the public eye and enjoy her last few months of pregnancy in private.

Kate arrived at the hospital early in the morning on July 22 when she was experiencing the early stages of labor. As soon as she was safely checked into the hospital, Clarence House officially tweeted:

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted this morning to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London in the early stages of labour. The Duchess traveled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.

We can’t wait to the baby to arrive! What do YOU think, HollyMoms? Will Kate deliver a boy or a girl?





