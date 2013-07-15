‘The Lying Game’ Canceled By ABC Family

Courtesy of ABC Family

Sadly, the game is over for one of our favorite ABC Family shows. After less than two full seasons, ‘The Lying Game’ is putting its lies to bed — for good.

The series’ star Alexandra Chando, who played Sutton and Emma, announced on Instagram about the show’s untimely demise:

To our awesome #lyinggame fans, thank you for these two amazing seasons. Unfortunately, Abc Family has decided not to bring us back for a third season. We so wanted to do 10 more for you guys! Thanks for your support and keep up with the cast to see what’s next for us! Xx

The ending of The Lying Game isn’t a huge surprise after endless rumors about the show’s unlikely renewal. When co-star Tyler Christopher — who plays the recently widowed Dan — signed a new contract with General Hospital, the writing was practically on the wall.

