It has been a rough week for 50 Cent. Five days after he was charged with a misdemeanor for domestic violence, a shocking text conversation between him and his son has been revealed. Find out what he said.

Rapper 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, has been making headlines more for his dramatic personal life than his music. In the latest unfortunate news for the 38-year-old rapper, a conversation with his 15-year-old son, Marquise Jackson, has been leaked, and it definitely doesn’t paint him in the best light.

50 Cent Shockingly Vicious Conversation With Son Revealed

In an alleged conversation that took place between 50 Cent and his son in January, things got ugly between the two after Marquise didn’t answer the door when 50 Cent went to go visit him, according to RadarOnline.com. The texting conversation went on for more than an hour, but some texts were definitely more alarming than others, including profanity and even threats that 50 Cent will never talk to Marquise again.

50 told Marquise he would never go out of his way again for his son, calling him a “disrespectful little mother f****r.” Later on, he also called Marquise a “little a** h***,” the site is reporting.

In the middle of the conversation, the rapper referred to Marquise’s mom, 50 Cent’s ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, and said some extremely alarming comments that no child should ever hear. He texted:

Tell your mother she won. She has you and ill make another. I will have nothing to do with you. Don’t text me ever again.

Making matters sound pretty final, he also told Marquise, “I don’t have a son anymore.” 50 Cent and Shaniqua have been battling over custody of Marquise since 2007, but after this conversation, it sounds like there may not be much communication between 50 Cent and Marquise whatsoever.

50 Cent Faces Misdemeanor Charges For Domestic Violence

Although the alarming text conversation between 50 Cent and his son took place back in January, it couldn’t have been been exposed to the public at a worse time for 50 Cent.

On July 3, the rapper was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence and four counts of vandalism. In an alleged June 23 rampage, 50 Cent reportedly kicked his ex-girlfriend at her Toluca Lake, California condo, also destroying the woman’s chandeliers, television, furniture and a lamp. He also reportedly ransacked a bedroom closet. No reports confirmed if the ex-girlfriend involved in the incident was Shaniqua, but regardless, there’s certainly some hot air in 50 Cent’s current personal life.

