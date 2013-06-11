Charice Introduces Her Girlfriend Alyssa Quijano To The World

Courtesy Twitter

Not long after Charice came out as a lesbian, she introduced her girlfriend Alyssa — her ‘everything’ — to the world, and they are such an adorable couple.

Charice made the brave decision to come out publicly, and now she has made the brave decision to introduce her girlfriend Alyssa Quijano to the world! Charice calls Alyssa her “everything,” and it is clear that Charice would not have got through the controversy of coming out without the support of Alyssa.

Charice Reveals Her Girlfriend Alyssa

“She’s like my everything,” Charice says of Alyssa, reports Radar. They were rivals during their childhood when they sang on different singing competitions, but sparks of love flew when they met again last year on The X Factor Philippines, where Charice was a judge and Alyssa was a contestant.

Last October, Charice tweeted, “I love you, Ayie.”

Good for you Charice! Coming out is so hard, so it is great that you have the support of such a loving girlfriend to help you through it.

Charice Admits That She Is A Lesbian

The 21-year-old former Glee star courageously faced a question about her sexuality while on “The Buzz,” a Filipino television show hosted by Boy Abunda, on June 2.

“Opo, tomboy po ako,” Charice told Boy — which means, “Yes, I’m a lesbian” — when he asked if the rumors about her being a lesbian were true. Charice is so brave and such an inspiration.

“Now I feel free,” Charice said in her native language. “I can go out of the house without fear and certain that I’m not stepping on anybody’s toe.”

What do YOU think HollywoodLifers? Do YOU think Alyssa and Charice make a cute couple?

