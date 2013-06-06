Getty

Beyonce and J.Lo both looked gorgeous on June 1 at the Chime For Change live concert in London. We’ve got the dish on their exact makeup looks. Keep reading and tell us which look you like best!

The Chime For Change concert in London was a star-studded event with celebs who were dressed to impress! Two of the stars that caught our eye were Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez. Both women had beauty looks that were oh-so-glam! Who do you think deserves the title of best beauty? Read below to find out the exact products the stars used to achieve their looks!

Beyonce’s Chime For Change Beauty — Gorgeous Alongside J.Lo

Beyonce looked ravishing on the red carpet with her timeless pin curls. She used L’Oreal Elnett Satin Strong Hold Hairspray to secure her locks in place. Her lip color was unique and looked amazing with her complexion. The lipstick she used was Colour Riche Lipcolour in Divine Wine. For her flawless skin, she used True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation in Classic Tan/Cappuccino.

Another thing we loved was how great B’s brows looked! She used Brow Stylist Custom Brow Shaping Pencil in Black/Brown. To complete the look, she used the perfect eyeliner, The Super Slim Liner by Infallible in Black.

J.Lo’s Look — Get All The Details

J.Lo is always a stunner on the red carpet and this event was no exception! Her beachy waves appeared effortless! To get this look, she used EverStyle Texture Series Beach Spray.

To match with her summer waves, J.Lo wore a nude lip color — Colour Caresse by Colour Rich Luminous Lipcolour in Sheer Linen. To go along with the beachy, summer feel, she wore a pretty pink blush — True Match Super-Blendable Blush in Soft Sun. For her glowing face, she used True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation in Sun Beige.

To achieve her sexy, smokey eyes, J.Lo used Voluminous Smoldering Eyeliner in Black and Voluminous Falso Fiber Lashes Mascara in Blackset Black.

Both women looked great but who do YOU think looked the best, HollywoodLifers? Vote below!

— Shira Benozilio

