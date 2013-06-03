‘Secret Life’ Series Finale Recap: Did Amy & Ricky Finally Get Married?

Courtesy of ABC Family

After five seasons, ‘Secret Life’ finally reached its conclusion — but not everyone got a happy ending!

Every high school senior reflects on the past as graduation day looms ever-closer — but I’m certain no high-school senior in the history of the world has ever done as much reflecting as the graduating class of The Secret Life of the American Teenager. ABC Family’s first hit drama aired its series finale June 3, and just in case you’d never seen the show before, more than half of the episode was devoted to flashbacks.

But there were a few new developments, including the answer to the question on everyone’s lips all season:

Did Amy & Ricky Get Married?

Nope! Instead, Amy (Shailene Woodley) changed her mind for the millionth time and decided not to marry Ricky (Daren Kagasoff). In fact, she didn’t just call off the wedding — she ignited World War III! The former couple swapped “I hate you”s for a few minutes, before their fight dissolved into (yet another) flashback.

In the end, they decided to just be “real friends” so that they could raise their son together. The final, heartbreaking moment of the episode was the image of Ricky and John sitting together on the couch all alone.

“And she lived happily ever after,” Ricky said, reading from a story book. “And so will we.”

Honestly, I can’t believe that after everything she’s been through with Ricky and John that Amy would just leave them both without saying goodbye.

Did Adrian End Up Alone?

Almost! Adrian (Francia Raisa) delivered a big monologue about how it’s OK not to have a boyfriend — “So what if I’m alone? I’m happy. It’s OK to be alone” — and it seemed like Secret Life‘s über slut had finally learned an important lesson.

Then Omar showed up, they kissed and they left together. The end. No lesson learned.

What About Everybody Else?

Ah, yes, “everybody else.”

As planned, Lauren and Madison both went to Berkley, while Henry shuffled off to boot camp. Oh, and he got back together with Alice!

And Jack (Greg Finley) and Grace (Megan Park)? Well, they ended up “friends,” too. She seemed pretty bummed during their final conversation, but the second he left the room, she started dancing. So, I guess, all’s good?

HollywoodLifers, were you disappointed with Secret Life‘s ending? Drop a comment with your review of the series finale!

— Andy Swift

Follow @AndySwift

More ‘Secret Life’ Finale Scoop:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.