Jackie Hance & Husband Plotted Murder Pact To See Dead Daughters

The devastated mom, whose three daughters were killed when her drunk sister-in-law Diane Schuler crashed her minivan on the Taconic State Parkway, revealed the desperate way she and her husband coped with the horrific tragedy.

Jackie Hance lived an inimaginable nightmare on July 26, 2009, when her three daughters, Emma, 8, Alyson, 7, and Katie, 5, were tragically killed by her sister-in-law Diane Schuler. The resilient mom revealed on The View on May 29 that she and her husband Warren Hace had considered murder and suicide to deal with their endless grief.

Jackie Hance Reveals: I Wanted My Husband Or Me To Be With Our Girls

Jackie said that even though she and her family are incredibly religious, she had thought about murder or suicide with her husband to reunite with their dead daughters.

“I just wanted one of us to be with the girls, and I didn’t care who was there, me or him, if I had to kill him, or if he had to kill me, I just wanted one of us to be there,” she said.

Jackie Hance: How I Forgave Diane Schuler For Killing My Daughters

Even though Jackie said it was the hardest thing in her life to forgive her sister-in-law — and often ended up taking out her anger and hatred on her own husband — she needed to forgive in order to truly love her new baby girl Kacey, 18 months.

“It was something I had to do because Kasey came along and I realized I wasn’t loving her the way I was loving the girls because I had this hatred in me so I had to let it go and it order to do that I had to forgive Diane,” she candidly revealed.

Jackie also reveals the details of her family tragedy, and the heartbreak and struggle to move on in her new book I’ll See You Again.

Such a tragic situation. Our thoughts continue to be with Jackie and Warren as they continue to heal from their horrific loss.

