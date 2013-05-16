‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Did [Spoiler] Really Die In Season Finale Tragedy?

Courtesy of ABC

Spoiler alert: Stop reading if you haven’t watched the ninth season finale of ‘Grey’s Anatomy!’

Promos for the May 16 season finale of Grey’s Anatomy promised an explosive ending, but they didn’t say anything about a fatal tragedy! So who was the unlucky victim? Drumroll please…

The Chief (James Pickens Jr.)!

Yes, it appears the mighty Richard Webber met his untimely end after coming in contact with water and electricity. (I could have told him that was a bad idea, for the record.) We weren’t given official confirmation of his death during this episode, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t lose him forever. Grey’s has a way of being tricky like that.

Silver lining? At least Richard will be reunited in heaven with Adele (Loretta Devine), who died back in January after Bailey’s wedding.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Shocking Season 9 Deaths

In fact, Richard’s death was merely the cherry on top of a horrific Grey’s Anatomy season. As you well remember, we began the ‘year’ by saying goodbye to Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), who died in a coma shortly after losing Lexie (Chyler Leigh) in last season’s plane crash.

Good News On The Season 9 Finale

Fortunately, the season finale gave us some good news. Even though Richard might have died, and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) ended her relationship with Callie (Sara Ramirez), we did get to see Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) deliver a semi-healthy baby!

So, you know, at least there’s that.

HollywoodLifers, are you devastated by Richard’s death? Did you see it coming? Drop a comment with your thoughts on season nine in general, as well as your hopes for next year!

