Heather Locklear’s Super Gross Beauty Tip — Going Too Far?

Most bizarre beauty secrets typically involve pain but Heather Locklear’s secret facial rejuvenation doesn’t involve any needles. The actress’s raunchy little secret to keeping her skin looking so young and radiant is…semen! Can you believe it? Find out what our expert says about this below.

Heather Locklear, 51, looks half her age but is her secret skincare worth a try? In a recent interview with TMZ.com, Heather was asked her advice on some good skin creams to help with the aging process. “You don’t wanna know what I’m gonna to say,” replied the television star. The reporter continued to pursue an answer out of her and, sure enough, he got an odd response.

Heather’s Bizarre Beauty Tip

“You just put semen on your face,” Heather answered as she did a rubbing motion around her face. Photographers erupted in laughter even though Heather seemed to be totally serious. Would you do this just to maintain your beauty?

Expert Comments On Semen As Skincare

Expert cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Oscar Hevia tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there is some truth behind this bizarre beauty tip.

“Semen contains proteolytic enzymes, which are designed to break down proteins. In theory, if applied to the skin, these enzymes could help to break down the uneven and thickened dead layer of older, sun-damaged skin. This could make the skin feel smoother.”

Being that this is such an extreme, users must know that their skin won’t look as youthful as Heather’s overnight. This skin-renewal process can take weeks to show promising results.

“However, this might only be achieved with daily application for days or weeks,” said Dr. Hevia. “It would also not be practical as a “mask,” since it is a body fluid and will not remain stable outside the body. It would lose its beneficial effect, if any, very quickly after application.”

HollywoodLifers, tell us what you think about Heather’s bizarre beauty tip in the comments below.

