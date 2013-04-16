Selena Gomez Asked To Apologize For Wearing Bindi At MTV Movie Awards

Getty

Selena is in hot water after wearing a Bindi and performing an Arabian nights style performance at the April 14 MTV Movie Awards, and now the the Universal Society of Hinduism have slammed her and demanded an apology.

Selena Gomez stunned the audience at the MTV Movie Awards with her sexy performance of “Come & Get It,” but not everyone loved it. Selena offended a lot of people with her performance as she wore a Bindi and danced in a Bollywood style manner, and now Selena has been accused of “mercantile greed” and asked to apologize to the Hindu society. Read on for all the details.

Universal Society of Hinduism Wants Selena Gomez To Apologize

Selena, 20, has been asked to apologize by Hindu statesman, Rajan Zed, who spoke out about her blunder, as reported by PerezHilton.com.

The Bindi on the forehead is an ancient tradition in Hinduism and has religious significance. It is also sometimes referred to as the third eye and the flame, and it is an auspicious religious and spiritual symbol… It is not meant to be thrown around loosely for seductive effects or as a fashion accessory aiming at mercantile greed. Selena should apologise and then she should get acquainted with the basics of world religions.

Take that Selena! While Selena clearly did not mean to offend anyone with her sexy performance, wearing the Bindi was clearly a poor call, and a lot of fans voiced their upset on Twitter.

“HOLY WHAT THE F**K SELENA GOMEZ. LET’S TALK ABOUT SOME F**KING CULTURAL APPROPRIATION #NOTOKAY” wrote @RitaTherPita.

“selena gomez makes the horrible cultural appropriation surprisingly not-sexy” said @xstripes.

“Deal Selena Gomez the bindi is not just some fashion accessory you can throw on, cultural appropriation man” wrote @nat_dee.

“so did like no one think to tell selena gomez beforehand that her entire performance was eight kinds of super bad cultural appropriation????” said @diannamv4.

“Selena Gomez, take that bindi of your head, cultural appropriation is not cute. And neither is your singing.” wrote @realanisha.

I thought Selena’s performance was fun and sexy, and Arabian nights was a cute theme. I don’t think it was offensive, but she certainly upset some people!

What do YOU think HollywoodLifers? Should Selena apologize?

— Eleanore Hutch

More On Selena Gomez’s MTV Movie Awards Performance:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.