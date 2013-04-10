Emilia Clarke: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Without Makeup — New Pic

Courtesy Of HBO/Facebook, FameFlynet

Sweat pants, hair tied, chilling with no makeup on! Actress Emilia Clarke is a totally beauty, even when her face is not made up. The star took to her Facebook page on April 9 to post a picture of herself makeup free and we must say that she looks absolutely gorgeous!

Natural beauty is hard to come by in Hollywood, especially since it’s very rare to see stars without makeup. Actress Emilia Clarke, 25, is definitely an exception and she is not afraid to show off her face minus the all the glam. The Game Of Thrones star made a bold move on April 9 as she took to her official Facebook page to upload a photo of herself makeup free without a caption. No words were needed to explain this selfie as her beautiful, flawless skin spoke for itself!

Emilia Clarke Without Makeup — Undeniable Natural Beauty

The photo was met with loving and supportive comments almost instantly! Emilia’s flawless face looks amazing. The actress had her hair tied back and completely out of her face to show off her undeniable beauty. She showed that she looks just as good dressed down as she does when she’s all glammed up by sporting a simple and sweet blue zip-up jacket and a black tee.

