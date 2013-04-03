Courtesy of Twitter, Pacific Coast News

Bye bye brace-face, hello Hollywood hunk! The One Direction star broke free of his braces and revealed his gorgeous, new smile on Twitter on April 3. Read on to find out how Niall got his beautiful smile!

It’s the day you’ve all been waiting for —Niall Horan got his braces taken off! After a year and four months, the One Direction hottie revealed his brand new Hollywood smile to fans on April 3. The star took to his Twitter account to post a before and after picture of his perfect teeth transformation. Are you as excited as we are about Niall’s new smile?

Niall Horan’s Braces Off — The Before & After Pics

Niall was so excited about getting to see his new smile that he shared every step of the way with his fans through his Twitter.

“Morning ! This is it ! I’m goin to the dentist! I think this is my last hour with braces! Oh how I’m gona miss them ! Naaaaaaat !” he tweeted.

As couple of hours later, Niall tweeted “Before and after!” with a photo of his original crooked teeth right alongside his new million dollar smile.

Expert Tips To Perfect Your Smile

The singer’s new smile is just too adorable! He’s been wearing clear braces since December 2011 which has resulted in his new, straight smile.

Celebrity cosmetic dentist Dr. Kevin Sands, who has worked with stars like Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus tells HollywoodLife.com that there are a few options for adults looking for straight teeth.

“Invisalign is a great invisible option for those not wanting metal braces. However, not everyone is a candidate for Invisalign. Major bite corrections are one obstacle,” Dr. Sands says.

“There are other less obvious options including White Porcelain Braces. The white shade is less obvious and it does not absorb stains or color so teeth can stay whiter. Veneers — also called Instant Orthodontics can fix crooked teeth in two visits!”

