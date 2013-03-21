11-Year-Old Having Baby After Repeated Rapes by Man, 21

Courtesy of KTRK

So sad. A young girl is pregnant after she was allegedly repeatedly raped by a neighborhood man who broke into her mom’s apartment. Read on for more tragic details.

A Houston girl, 11, is heavily pregnant after a neighborhood man, Deandre Devon Davis-Williams, 21, is accused of repeatedly raping her and impregnating her. The sexual assault reportedly occurred while the girl’s mom would leave the home for work.

The assaults also allegedly occurred throughout the course of about a year — and repeatedly. The victim is towards the end of her pregnancy, and is set to give birth any day.

“It’s definitely one of the more heinous crimes we’ve seen,” Sara Marie Kinney, spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, told Houston’s ABC station KTRK. “It was about a year that this abuse was occurring continuously, very often.”

The victim told police the man would enter her mom’s apartment through the backdoor when he knew no one was home, and would continue the abuse, despite the girl’s please to stop, according to KTRK.

Victim Tells Mom About Attack After School Discovers She’s Pregnant

The girl didn’t come forward about the abuse until two months prior, when she was seven months pregnant, after faculty at her school suspected she was pregnant — and told the girl’s mom. The 11-year-old then came forward about what happened.

“This case will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Sara told KTRK. Investigators also say the alleged attacker, Deandre, texted the victim and asked her why she told on him. He also reportedly told her he was going to kill himself

However, Deandre is in jail held on a $50,000 bond, and is charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.

So tragic. We hope justice is served in this heinous case.

