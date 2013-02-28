Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Not Broken Up Over January Jones

Phew! After days of rumors that there was trouble in paradise for Miley and Liam, a new report claims that the two are doing just fine. Read on for all the details.

Just because Liam Hemsworth left the Grey Goose Pre-Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont on Feb. 23 with January Jones and his fiancée Miley Cyrus attended Elton John‘s annual AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party with her mom Tish Cyrus the following day, doesn’t mean the young couple is in trouble. In fact, they’re doing just fine!

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus: ‘Totally Together’

An insider tells E! News that Miley, 20, and Liam, 23, are still going strong, and any rumors to the contrary following their Oscar weekend alone time are false. “They are totally together,” the source says.

Miley Cyrus: Why She Took Mom Tish To Elton John’s Oscar party

The source adds that there is “no drama” over the duo doing their own thing on Oscar night, explaining that the only reason Miley attended Elton’s soirée without her beau was because her mom had never been and wanted to go, prompting the former Disney star to take her instead.

The insider also tells the news outlet that the engagement is still very much on. Phew!

Liam Hemsworth’s Pre-Oscar Flirting With January Jones

While the report explains why Miley took her mom over her man, it still doesn’t clear up exactly why Liam was seen leaving a party with January, 35. As previously reported, the two exited the Chateau Marmont within second of each other before getting into the same car!

“It looked like [Liam and January] had some hot chemistry,” a source inside the pre-Oscars party told Star magazine. “Liam got January’s coat and helped her put it on, then they headed outside. They made sure to leave a few seconds apart, so they wouldn’t attract too much attention. Then they jumped into a waiting car and took off,” the source added.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Are you relieved that Miley and Liam are still together?

— Billy Nilles

