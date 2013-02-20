Just a few days before Mindy’s death, she received court papers proposing her sons go live with her mother. Did her devastation contribute to her horrific suicide?

In an e-mail sent to her private investigator friend, obtained by People, country singer Mindy McCready had “lost all hope” after tragedy hit her. “The most important thing are my babies must come home,” Mindy, 37, wrote to close friend Danno Hanks.

The mother of two was found dead Feb. 17 after an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The death took place in her home in Arkansas, the same place the body of her boyfriend David Wilson was found dead last month after he committed suicide.

On Feb. 6, Mindy’s two sons, Zander, 6, and Zayne, 9 months, were taken into foster care after she entered a treatment facility for a mental-health and alcohol-abuse evaluation. She was released after only two days. Mindy had been in and out of rehab for years, and had attempted to commit suicide twice before — once in 2005 and once in 2008.

“She has had substance problems for so long and tragedy followed her through the years,” close friends of Mindy told HollywoodLife.com.

Country singer Chely Wright also commented on the death stating, “I’m praying for her kids.”

Mindy McCready Lived In An Unhealthy Environment

When police found Mindy’s body, they reported she was in an unhealthy living situation; the house smelled terrible, with dog feces everywhere, left-out food and full prescription bottles in the bathroom and bedroom. Her father said in court documents that since her husband’s death, she was “taking Rx drugs” and “not bathing or even taking care of her two children.”

Found by her side was her dog, also killed with a gunshot wound. Friends believe that she most likely killed her dog so he would not be left alone.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU believe the threat of losing her children was part of the reason she committed suicide?





— Emily Longeretta

More Mindy McCready News: