Justin Bieber: How He Gets Women Into Bed — Sexy New Report

Courtesy Twitter

Fancy a roll in the sheets with Justin? Apparently, he will show you a great time! A sexy new report says that Justin is quite the casanova — the ladies he takes home for sexy fun are shown the best time.

Justin Bieber has some smooth moves! For any lady who is lucky enough to be taken home by the Biebs, will be driven in a fancy car, served drinks, and be shown the impressive view from his Calabasas, CA mansion. Swoon! Read on for more details about how Justin treats a lady in bed.

Justin Bieber’s Smooth Moves

When Justin picks up ladies, he is like a modern day James Bond:

“Justin will take a woman for a drive in his flashy car before bringing her back to his massive home in Calabasas,” revealed a lady who got down and dirty with Justin to Star. “Then he’ll make her a drink from the bar he had built in his bedroom. At his house, he shows off the beautiful view!”

A bar in the bedroom? How extravagant! But, at 18-years-old, isn’t Justin too young to be serving up drinks?

Interestingly, this report sounds vaguely familiar to when Justin brought home 22-year-old aspiring model Milyn “Mimi” Jenson on Dec. 21.

Justin Gets Down & Dirty With Model Mimi

On the night of Dec. 21, Justin allegedly took Mimi to his mansion for some rough and tumble, after a quick trip to McDonalds. (So romantic.)

“He was really kind and and romantic” to Mimi, a source tells Star, adding that she “had a huge crush on him.” And, Justin “acted like he was [single.]“

One look at the view and a drink from Justin the bar tender, and Mimi must have been ready for action!

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Would you like to be taken home to Justin’s pad?

— Eleanore Hutch

More Celebrity Sex News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.