Taylor Swift Disses Harry Styles On His Birthday

FameFlynet

Ouch! Feb. 1 is Harry Styles’ 19th birthday but the day had a completely different significance to Taylor Swift — and she made sure the world knew Harry was the last thing on her mind!

Taylor Swift‘s latest record Red soared to number one when it was released on Oct. 22, 2012. And on Feb. 1, she hit another huge milestone. Although it’s a personal victory for Taylor, 23, it seems as though it’s a slight jab to her ex, Harry Styles, especially since she tweeted about her achievement on his 19th birthday!

Taylor tweeted, “So I’m just minding my own business, making a sandwich before rehearsals, and I get a call that Red is platinum in the UK. I LOVE you guys.”

Of course, Harry is from the UK. Seems like she’s dissing him — and on his birthday no less!

Harry Styles & Taylor Swift Are Moving On

These two seem like they are never, ever getting back together. Harry was spotted out with his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack, 33, at London’s Groucho Club on Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, Taylor has been super busy working lately, hitting up awards shows in Los Angeles and Cannes, France. On all her recent red carpets, she’s been rocking sexy revenge dresses to definitely send the message that she’s not at home crying over Harry!

A source close to Taylor previously confirmed to HollywoodLife.com, “Concerning her and Harry, they don’t talk to each other at all. The relationship is as over as possible. They want nothing to do with each other.”

Do you think they are done for good, HollywoodLifers?

— Reporting by Russ Weakland

More Taylor Swift News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.