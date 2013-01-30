‘Pretty Little Liars’ Scoop: Alison’s Baby Daddy Goes On The ‘War Path’

Find out what nasty little plans Detective Wilden has for the liars! (Isn’t the Rosewood Police Dept. just full of gems?)

Pretty Little Liars fans were stunned Jan. 29 — and it takes a lot to stun us at this point — when we learned that Alison (Sasha Pieterse) might have been carrying Detective Wilden’s (Bryce Johnson) baby before she died, but as it turns out, the stunning has only just begun!

On the show’s Feb. 19 episode, Aria (Lucy Hale), Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Hanna (Ashley Benson) are “on the hunt for answers about the detective’s past,” according to ABC Family’s official description. I guess Aria’s got a lot of free time for sleuthing now that Ezra (Ian Harding) is off visiting his secret son for an as-yet-determined amount of time.

Naturally, CeCe (Vanessa Ray) factors into their detective work — but what involvement could Shana (Ariele Miranda) have had with Alison and Wilden? What else don’t we know about the character, who first popped up in the show’s web series, Pretty Dirty Secrets? Personally, the only thing I want to know from Shana is whether or not Paige (Lindsey Shaw) is cheating on Emily!

But because this is Pretty Little Liars we’re talking about, it doesn’t take long for Wilden to catch wind of what the girls are up to:

“Wilden is close on their heels and determined to stop them,” the episode description reveals. And as he goes “on the war path, some residents of Rosewood will find out how far he willing to go to keep his secrets from coming out.”

Yikes! Considering Wilden has close ties to both Hanna and Emily’s moms — plus, you know, the law on his side — I can only imagine the kind of mayhem he’ll unleash.

Oh, and one more curious little tidbit: Spencer (Troian Bellisario) finally finds “someone to lean on.” Any guesses?

What are your thoughts on Alison and Wilden’s relationship and (possible) pregnancy? Drop me a comment with your theories about what’s going to happen next!

— Andy Swift

Follow @AndySwift

More Pretty Little Liars on HollywoodLife.com: