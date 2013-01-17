Kim is really showing off her new-mommy curves in the shoot for an Arabian luxury women’s magazine called ‘Hia’ — and in this newly released behind-the-scenes video you get to see how Kim got all sexy for the shoot! But is it too much for a mom-to-be?

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to show a little skin, even if she is pregnant. Although the reality star did wear a veil for most of the shoot for Hia, it was a bit risqué for an Arab magazine. In the shoot you see Kim wearing plunging necklines and totally showing cleavage and under-boob.

At times Kim looks like she’s being conservative but then you take a second look and you see she’s not! Kim was interviewed about being on the cover and she said: “Hia is the leading luxury lifestyle magazine for Arab woman and I’m honored to be on the cover. This shoot was so different from any I have done before and I’m so pleased with how the cover turned out. I got to wear some incredible high glamour creations by grand couturier Stéphane Rolland!”

Kim Is Doing Her Best To Keep Her Mind Off The Divorce With Kris Humphries

Kim has been trying to divorce Kris for over a year but he won’t let up! Kim recently said that she will be divorced in 2013, but many are wondering if she’ll still be married when she gives birth to her baby in July.

A source says that Kris is definitely doing everything he can to prolong the divorce: “Kris’ friends say he laughs about pushing back depositions because that stalls the whole case.”

Even Though Kim Is Pregnant, She’s Not Becoming More Private

If you’re worried you’ll see less of Kim once she’s in her final stages of pregnancy, don’t be afraid! It turns out that Kim will be filming every single second for her reality show!

Ryan Seacrest says: “You will see her pregnancy on Keeping Up With the Kardashians because she will be I think about four-and-a-half months in when we start shooting for next season.”

