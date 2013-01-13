Golden Globe Awards 2013 Live Stream — Watch Here

Watch the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards live stream right here. Plus, see the hottest stars walk the red carpet!

The 70th annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, will bring together the most extravagant stars, who will walk the red carpet on Jan. 13! With stars like Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence and Ben Affleck nominated, it’s sure to be a fabulous night! Plus, Robert Pattinson is presenting!



The ceremony airs live on NBC at 8:00pm EST.

NOMINEES

Best Motion Picture, Comedy

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Les Miserables

Moonrise Kingdom

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Silver Linings Playbook

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Argo

Django Unchained

Life of Pi

Lincoln

Zero Dark Thirty

Best Director, Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, Argo

Kathryn Bigelow, Zero Dark Thirty

Ang Lee, Life of Pi

Steven Spielberg, Lincoln

Quentin Tarantino, Django Unchained

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Daniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln

Richard Gere, Arbitrage

John Hawkes, The Sessions

Joaquin Phoenix, The Master

Denzel Washington, Flight

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, Zero Dark Thirty

Marion Cotillard, Rust and Bone

Helen Mirren, Hitchcock

Naomi Watts, The Impossible

Rachel Weisz, The Deep Blue Sea

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Jack Black, Bernie

Bradley Cooper, Silver Linings Playbook

Hugh Jackman, Les Miserables

Ewen McGregor, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Bill Murray, Hyde Park on Hudson

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Emily Blunt, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Judy Dench, Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Jennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook

Maggie Smith, Quartet

Meryl Streep, Hope Springs

Best Foreign Language Film

Amour (Austria)

A Royal Affair (Denmark)

The Intouchables (France)

Kon-Tiki (Norway/UK/Demark)

Rust and Bone (France)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, The Master

Sally Field, Lincoln

Anne Hathaway, Les Miserables

Helen Hunt, The Sessions

Nicole Kidman, The Paperboy

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Alan Arkin, Argo

Leonardo DiCaprio, Django Unchained

Philip Seymour Hoffman, The Master

Tommy Lee Jones, Lincoln

Christoph Waltz, Django Unchained

Best TV Series, Comedy

Big Bang Theory

Episodes

Girls

Modern Family

Smash

Best TV Series, Drama

Breaking Bad

Boardwalk Empire

Downton Abbey

Homeland

The Newsroom

Best Performance by an actress in a TV series, Drama

Connie Britton, Nashville

Glenn Close, Damages

Claire Danes, Homeland

Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Damian Lewis, Homeland

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Zooey Deschanel, New Girl

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lena Dunham, Girls

Tina Fey, 30 Rock

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Matt LeBlanc, Episodes

Louie C.K., Louie

Jim Parsons, Big Bang Theory

Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Kevin Costner, Hatfields and McCoys

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Woody Harrelson, Game Change

Toby Jones, The Girl

Clive Owen, Hemingway and Gellhorn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Nicole Kidman, Hemingway and Gellhorn

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story

Sienna Miller, The Girl

Julianne Moore, Game Change

Sigourney Weaver, Political Animals

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie

Hayden Panettiere, Nashville

Archie Punjabi, The Good Wife

Sarah Paulson, Game Change

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie

Max Greenfield, New Girl

Ed Harris, Game Change

Danny Huston, Magic City

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family

Best TV Movie or Miniseries

Game Change

The Girl

Hatfields and McCoys

The Hour

Political Animals

Best Animated Film

Brave

Frankenweenie

Hotel Transylvania

Rise of the Guardians

Wreck it Ralf

Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture

Zero Dark Thirty (Mark Boal)

Lincoln (Tony Kushner)

Silver Linings Playbook (David O. Russell)

Django Unchained (Quentin Tarantino)

Argo (Chris Terrio)

Best Score for a Motion Picture

Life of Pi (Mychael Danna)

Argo (Alexandre Desplat)

Anna Karenina (Dario Marianelli)

Cloud Atlas (Tom Tykwer, Johnny Klimek, Reinhold Heil)

Lincoln (John Williams)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“For You” – Act of Valor

“Not Running Anymore” – Stand Up Guys

“Safe & Sound” by Taylor Swift – The Hunger Games

“Skyfall” – Skyfall

“Suddenly” – Les Miserables

Who are you looking forward to seeing tonight, HollywoodLifers?

— Chris Rogers

