FameFlynet, Courtesy of Bravo

Scheana Marie, the waitress whom Eddie cheated on Brandi with, now claims that he tried to reignite their relationship after he began seeing LeAnn! Do you believe it?

Eddie Cibrian is no saint, that’s for sure, but could he possibly have been foolish enough to try and cheat on now-wife LeAnn Rimes with the same waitress he cheated on ex-wife Brandi Glanville? If the waitress in question, Scheana Marie, is to be believed, the answer is a resounding yes!

In a new interview with RadarOnline.com, Scheana, 27, claims that Eddie, 39, contacted her after he split with Brandi, 40, in 2009. According to the waitress, who now stars on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, Eddie was already dating LeAnn, 30.

“As months go by, Eddie gets separated. He then contacts me to go out for drinks,” Scheana says. “I believed he was separated, so I was happy to go out with him again. But shortly into trying to hang out with him I find out about LeAnn, and I felt like such an idiot!”

Scheana Marie Recalls Meeting Eddie Cibrian

Scheana spoke with the website about when she first met Eddie and revealed the surprising source who informed her about Eddie’s lies. “Originally, I met him seven years ago. When a really good-looking guy with big dimples wants to take you out for drinks your first question isn’t ‘Are you married because you don’t have a ring on your finger?'” she says.

“We hung out, it was quite casual and about six months in, my mom saw an article and was like, ‘That Eddie guy you are dating, is his last name Cibrian and is he on Third Watch?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, what do you hear?’ And she told me that he and his wife are expecting their second child!”

Scheana Confronts Eddie About His Lies

Scheana says that she confronted the philandering actor to find out the truth, and he admitted to his lies via text message! “He was like, ‘I’m so sorry I lied to you.’ He then switched the conversation and said, ‘By the way, are you still doing the acting thing? I have a project I’m funding, and there’s a role for you that would be great.'”

The waitress-turned-reality star says that, since their last run-in, she and Eddie haven’t spoken. “I have no interest in talking to him again,” she says.

Do you believe Scheana’s claims that Eddie tried to cheat on LeAnn with her, HollywoodLifers?

— Billy Nilles

More on the LeAnn Rimes-Eddie Cibrian-Brandi Glanville Triangle:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.