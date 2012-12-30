FameFlynet

It’s no secret that the outrageous reality TV family is overweight and unhealthy, but a source close to Honey Boo Boo and her clan revealed that Mama June is encouraging her young daughter to pack on the pounds for the cameras.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 7, and her outrageous Georgia family have come under fire ever since their reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo hit the TLC airwaves — and became a near overnight sensation.

But a source revealed the family’s unhealthy lifestyle — one of the show’s major criticisms — is getting even worse as Mama June Shannon is vowing to keep her daughter chubby as long as the reality TV cameras are rolling.

“Alana lost some weight recently, and June totally freaked out — she’s terrified the family will lose their show if Alana gets skinny,” a source told Star magazine. “She knows the main reason Alana is a celebrity is because she is overweight, and June won’t jeopardize that.”

The family’s unhealthy eating habits were on full display on their TLC reality show, including cheese balls for breakfast, family dinners of “sketti” — pasta smothered in butter and ketchup — and junk food snacks galore.

The fatty foods have taken a toll on the poor girl. At 7 years old, Alana has reportedly gone from 70 pounds to 85 pounds in a few short months.

And even though the family tried (half-heartedly) to lose weight on the show, their high-calorie food grocery trips are a frequent occurrence. Wanda Myrick, who works at Jet Food Stores in McIntyre, Ga. revealed to Star what Mama June stocks up on for her family’s fridge.

“They usually buy energy drinks, chili beans and Mountain Dew. Sometimes they buy chips. Sometimes soda,” Wanda told the magazine. “They come in and out, sometimes more than once a day.”

We hope Mama June gets her family’s eating habits on track — and that they can start to live a happy and healthy life.

What do YOU think of Mama June is telling Honey Boo Boo to gain weight HollyMoms?

