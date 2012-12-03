Frank Ocean Posts Pic Of His New Model Boyfriend

SplashNews, Courtesy Instagram

Frank looks happy in love in a new photo he posted on his Instagram feed of his cute, new boyfriend Willy Cartier. Frank also tweeted about marriage the same day. Could this new relationship be the real deal?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Frank’s new boyfriend has been identified by multiple news outlets as Willy Cartier, a model from France.

The photo of Frank and Willy looks to be taken from a movie screen — leading many fans to believe that Willy has been cast in the next music video from Frank’s acclaimed debut album, Channel Orange, which was named Spin‘s Album of the Year on Dec. 3.

Frank also tweeted on the same day, “marry em, make em American.” Do you think Frank was referring to his new boyfriend?

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Frank opened up about his sexual orientation back in July.

“4 summers ago, I met somebody,” he wrote. “I was 19 years old. He was too. We spent that summer, and the summer after, together. Everyday almost. And on the days we were together, time would glide. Most of the day I’d see him, and his smile. Sleep I would often share with him. By the time I realised I was in love, it was malignant. It was hopeless. There was no escaping, no negotiating to the women I had been with, the ones I cared for and thought I was in love with. I sat there and told my friend how I felt. I wept as the words left my mouth. I grieved for then. Knowing I could never take them back for myself. He patted my back. He said kind things. He did his best, but he wouldn’t admit the same. He had to go back inside soon. It was late and his girlfriend was waiting for him upstairs. He wouldn’t tell the truth about his feelings for me for another 3 years. I felt like I’d only imagined reciprocity for years. I kept up a peculiar friendship with him because I couldn’t imagine keeping up my life without him. I struggled to master myself and my emotions. I wasn’t always successful. I don’t have any secrets I need kept anymore.”

It’s so inspiring that Frank is comfortable with his sexuality. He is such a positive role model! What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Are you happy for Frank?

