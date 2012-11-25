Rihanna’s Sexy ‘X Factor’ Performance: Singing To Chris Brown?

Courtesy of YouTube

Fresh after her 777 tour, Rihanna performed on the UK version of ‘The X Factor’ on Nov. 25. Her emotional performance of ‘Diamonds’ was spellbinding and beautiful — was she singing to Chris?

Rihanna is seriously racking up those air miles! Just days after ending her whirlwind 777 tour, where she visited seven cities in seven days for seven concerts, she traveled to Berlin, Germany to visit Chris Brown on Nov. 22, and then arrived in London on Nov. 25 to perform on The X Factor UK! Her emotional, powerful performance seemed to be directed at one person: Chris!

Rihanna and Chris’ on/off relationship has been the attention of the media for months now, but after she recently posted a topless picture of Chris on Twitter, there is no question of their relationship status: it’s on! Rihanna even flew to Berlin to spend Thankgiving with Chris, but now they are once again separated, as she performed on The X Factor. And Chris is gearing up to hit the stage for his concert in Poland.

Rihanna’s performance of “Diamonds” was simply magnificent! She took to the stage in a long, sexy, lace black dress, and gave an emotional and powerful performance. Appropriately wearing diamonds, she sang beautifully in a simple yet dramatic set, with only a few backing singers joining her on stage.

At one point, RiRi pointed out and sang “Shine bright like a Diamond,” and it seemed to be aimed at the love of her life. Towards the end of her performance, rain began to fall on her, making it even more dramatic and stunning. Pity she didn’t have an “Umbrella!”

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Was Rihanna singing to Chris?

— Eleanore Hutch

